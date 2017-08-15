Miami-Dade Police Recognized For Honor & Service

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was proud day for nearly three dozen men and women in blue in the county as they were sworn in as new sergeants, lieutenants, a captain, a major and a chief of the Miami-Dade police department.

“There is nothing more important than being here today to honor the promotees,” said Major Rick Carter.

It was also a special ceremony Carter. Back on the job for a second day, he did the honor of pinning badges on his colleagues.

“Getting back to work has been extremely important to me, serving the community and giving back, that was taken from me in the few months that I was injured, it really hurt me, it really affected me,” he said.

In May, Carter was off duty when he lost control of his motorcycle on I-75 near the Miami Gardens exit and crashed into the guardrail. He lost both his legs.

His fellow officers called him an inspiration during the promotion ceremony, he said he didn’t see it that way.

“I just hope that I can give back in the same way that I was given so I can help amputees so I can help law enforcement moving forward,” said Carter.

For a department that has struggled with an officer shortage, Police Director Juan Perez said recognition of their honor and sacrifice is that much more important.

“It’s a sacrifice for the officers because they take on more responsibility,” said Perez. “We are who we are. We’re the Miami-Dade Police Department, the greatest law enforcement in this nation and we stand behind that and that’s why we stay above the fray.”

Carter said he never doubted his recovery and that he would be able to return to work.