Surging Marlins Aim For Season-High Fifth Straight Win

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The story surrounding the Miami Marlins recent surge has a lot to do with slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

It’s been a remarkable run for Stanton, who was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday.

He’s homered 22 times over his last 34 games and currently leads the majors with 43 on the season.

The Marlins have figured out how to take advantage of Stanton’s hot streak, winning four straight to climb within three games of .500 for the first time since May 4th.

Stanton has handled the San Francisco Giants so far this season, with four home runs in four games, all Miami wins.

He’ll look to keep that going against Tuesday’s starter Madison Baumgarner, who Stanton is batting .500 against in 16 career at bats, which includes one home run.

GAME INFO: First pitch 7:10 PM, Marlins Park

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner (2-5, 2.71 ERA) vs. Marlins RHP Dan Straily (7-8, 3.74)

Baumgarner’s season has been shrouded by a dark cloud after the ace had to miss three months following a dirt bike accident.

He struggled upon his return but has since thrown three straight quality starts, though only one resulted in a win.

Over those three appearances, Baumgarner has allowed just three runs in 21 innings while striking out 21 and walking four.

Straily hit a speed bump in an otherwise strong season after dealing with blister issues last month.

His last three outings have been strong though, giving up just two total runs while going at least 5 2/3 innings in each start.

Straily’s best start of the season game on July 7t h against the Giants.

He tossed 8 1/3 innings of one run ball while striking out three.

