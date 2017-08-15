Man Who Carjacked Teen Fatally Shot By Police

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — A man who carjacked a teenage girl, who was sitting in her mother’s car listening to music, was fatally shot by police.
During a news conference Monday night, the sheriff’s office said the man approached the car, holding a gun and demanding money. When the 14-year-old said she didn’t have any, he pushed her into the passenger seat and drove away. He pushed her from the car about a mile down the road.
Police tracked the car and two officers blocked it. The man got out with the handgun and didn’t comply with orders to drop it. Police say he turned toward officers and they fired. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Neither the girl nor officers were hurt. The officers are on administrative leave, pending an investigation.
