Find The Latest In Luxury Interior Design At The Miami Home Show

The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show returns September 1-4, 2017 (Labor Day Weekend) to the renovated Miami Beach Convention Center, 1900 Washington Ave., Miami Beach (just east of Meridian Avenue at 17th Street.)

With more than forty years’ experience, Home Show Management (South Florida’s largest and longest running home improvement expo) has learned to respond to the call of both businesses and consumers alike. As the affluent market in South Florida continues to grow, so will this interior design trade show by launching a new luxury section called the Design Innovators Showcase. This area will feature some of the most respected designers and products in the industry.

Here are some highlights:

Luxapatio

The experts at Luxapatio will help you turn your dream outdoor living space into reality. They specialize i designing and building custom outdoor kitchens offering a wide selection in grills, specialty cooking items, refrigeration, outdoor furniture and more.

Iberia Tiles

Looking to add elegant and quality flooring and counter tops to your home? Since its beginnings in 1979, Iberia Tiles built a reputation of having the highest quality finishes with endless design option relating to ceramic, porcelain, stone, mosaics and slabs – granite, marble, quartz, onyx and the new just landed porcelain slabs from Spain.

Georgio Ferrara

Georgio Ferrara (the company) offers exclusive Italian furniture at affordable prices. Founder, Georgio Ferrara is an architect and product designer with over two decades of experience in the furniture industry. Georgio Ferrara Home customers can find inspiration, excitement and all the necessary ingredients to achieve European styles and distinctive environments, through fresh and timeless pieces.

ITALdoors

ITALdoors believes that a door is not a separation between rooms, but a significant contribution to the interior design of the home (or commercial space.) Their doors are custom-crafted to fit your personal style and designed to highlight the aesthetic style of your home.

The Wallpaper Company

The Wallpaper Company team travels the world seeking out creative techniques to develop unique wallcoverings to meet the needs of their clients. The company stocks more than 5000 wall coverings including wallpapers, vinyls, fabrics, naturals as well as many unique hand-crafted specialties.

W|W Water and Wellness

W|W Water and Wellness strives to meet different demands in taste and are capable of transforming, through their products, any bathroom into a lifestyle statement. Innovation, design and quality is their philosophy and the perfect execution is their goal.

Velum Design

Velum Design is one of the leading manufacturer of stretch ceilings from EU. The company focuses exclusively on high-quality, attractive, and affordable custom stretch ceiling designs and manufacture because they believe that all of clients deserve to get premium quality and the best service.

Blanco Flooring

Blanco Flooring specializes in marble and granite. The company is a member of the Marble Institute Association (MIA) and is committed to seeking out interesting and exotic materials and solutions for projects with unusual complexity. Along with satisfying their clients, Blanco Flooring seeks to preserve natural resources and work with the eco-system.

La Strada

La Strada is the only firm offering total interior solutions from initial rendering to final installation. Their furniture and space creations feature the newest technology and state-of-the-art systems, designed and assembled in-house. They offer an unparalleled level of personalized service that has earned them an international reputation for total customer satisfaction.

Shear Construction and Management

Shear Construction and Management has proven itself to countless satisfied homeowners over the past 30 years and continues to deliver extraordinary product by building luxurious homes. Their goal is to make sure that each project is done with high quality craftsmanship. Whether it is new construction or a renovation, Shear’s staff is qualified to meet the needs of each job and transform a dream into a reality.

Above content provided by The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show.