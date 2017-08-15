In The Recruiting Huddle: Kevin Austin – North Broward Prep

August 15, 2017 11:08 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Kevin Austin

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Coconut Creek North Broward Prep

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-3.5

WEIGHT: 200

SCOUTING: As we have talked about in the past, here is a talented football prospects who we have been fortunate to have watched – from his days at Western High in Davie – to where he is today. This Notre Dame commitment is a big body receiver who is physical and very gifted. Makes plays against some of the top athletes around. Quality football player who has the chance to be special for years to come. Had a solid offseason which included dozens and dozens of college offers and eye-catching performances.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4844420/kevin-austin

