Hearing Set On Citizens Prop. Insurance Rate Hike

August 15, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Citizen Property Insurance, Property Insurance

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – State regulators will hold a public hearing next week in South Florida about proposed rate increases by the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance.

The Office of Insurance Regulation has scheduled the hearing for August 23rd at Florida International University’s Kovens Conference Center.

Citizens Property Insurance proposed the increases in June, pointing to a surge in costly water damage claims.

The increases would vary by policy and property type, but, for example, would lead to an average 6.7 percent increase in rates for multi-peril homeowners’ policies.

The Office of Insurance Regulation has to sign off before rate changes can take effect.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch