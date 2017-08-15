Surveillance Video At Center Of Hard Rock Casino Sex Assault Trial

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood bartender is on trial in a case that is testing the boundaries of sexual consent.

James Amelio is charged with sexual battery on an incapacitated victim.

Prosecutors said he assaulted the woman in the parking garage of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino while she was passed out, back in August of 2015.

The woman testified against Amelio Monday in a Broward courtroom. CBS4 is not identifying her.

“This is a case of sexual battery committed under a special circumstance,” Broward County Assistant State Attorney Patyl Oflazian told the jury.

The woman described meeting Amelio through a mutual friend and spending time with him, having beers and shots before taking a cab to the Hard Rock.

Once at the casino she said she remembers having a drink with Amelio, but doesn’t remember anything afterwards until she woke up surrounded by police.

“Did you give him any indication you were sexually interested in him?” Oflazian asked the woman.

“No,” the woman testified

But Amelio is claiming nothing was forced.

There’s surveillance of the two leaving the casino. They were walking hand in hand, hugging at the elevator and embracing and kissing when the doors shut.

The jury watched the surveillance, including an extensive passionate interlude in the elevator hallway.

“Mr Amelio is here over Whether or not he engaged in consensual sexual conduct,” his attorney, John James, told the jury.

But Oflazian zeroed in on another section of the surveillance where the woman appears passed out on the floor and Amelio is seen taking several compromising pictures of her on his cellphone.

Amelio denied knowing about the photos when he was questioned by police.

The trial is expected to wrap up Wednesday.