Sprint Giving Low-Income Students Free Devices To Finish Homework

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Sprint wants to help 1 million low-income high school students by giving them free tech to do their homework.

The company says 180,000 students will get either a free smart phone, tablet, or hotspot device and 3GB of high-speed LTE data per month for up to four years while they’re in high school.

More than 1,300 schools across 30 states have been chosen, including some in South Florida. In the sunshine state alone, 20,000 high school students will get free mobile devices and high-speed wireless internet.

Their goal – to help level the playing field and eliminate the “homework gap.”

With the equipment, students will be able to get their homework done, apply for jobs, apply to college and get instant access to information they need.

“Sprint is uniquely positioned to help make a difference in these kids’ lives immediately and on a massive level, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools are participating in the 1Million Project for the 2017-2018 school year.

“No child should struggle to finish school projects because they lack access to the proper technology,” said Claudio Hidalgo, Sprint’s President for the Florida, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands region. “Sprint wants to do its part to make the learning process a little easier and this technology is key to unlocking students’ highest potential.”

Anyone in the community who would like to help support the program can also make their own cash donation by clicking here. You can also donate your mobile device online or in a Sprint store. Those devices will be recycled and resold. The net proceeds will then benefit the project.

Click here for more information on the project or call 866-414-3225.