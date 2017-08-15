COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2017: NMB Will Be Talented Again

When Richard Stuart stepped down as head coach at Belen Jesuit earlier this year, there was a new dean of football coaches in South Florida.

The son of the very first head coach in North Miami Beach High history, Jeff Bertani now heads into his third decade at his alma mater – and the winningest coach in Charger football history is not close to finished developing, teaching and giving this program a chance to win the district every year.

As the team looks at the 2017 season, they are once again favorites to win a district that has gotten much stronger and more talented.

As Dr. Krop, American, North Miami, Hialeah and Hialeah Gardens all compete for a place in the post season, NMB still has the goods.

“We are young in certain areas, but have some more than capable prospects in others,” Bertani explained. “There are some young men coming back that we will count on.”

The offense will be the place where this program is in good hands. Starting at quarterback with two years standout Wendell Morrison, who has emerged into one of the best in the region. The senior will be joined by versatile 6-4 junior Jakari Dozie.

The running game will be deep with juniors Frandy Deresias and Daryl Lefevre, and talented freshmen Kelly Loiseau and David Alize.

The receiving corps lost some big time playmakers from last year, but there is talent available with seniors Mitchell Bien-Aime, Erin Labissiere and Marc Louis, and junior Leroy Wilson.

But the place that the Chargers should separate themselves from the competition is up front – where talented seniors Kahric Belle (T), Jean Desir (C), Marvin Francois (G), Noah Sampson (T) and guard Jason Youyoute have the experience. Juniors Hubenson Elisee (T) and center Joselio Felix are impressive as well.

THE DEFENSE IS YOUNG

There is no getting around the fact that this Charger program, which uses many of the offensive standouts on defense will still be young – from a depth standpoint.

The linemen on offense will move over to play defense as well, giving this unit some experience and talent up front.

The group of linebackers that the Chargers have are all freshmen. David Alize, Lamar Jackson and Stenly Joseph are all incoming ninth graders, but have shown that they can all play.

While the secondary lost a number of players, the offensive athletes – along with seniors Allen Metellus and Rooldy Pierrelus, and juniors Ernest Labissiere and Amaru Teneus.

“We feel that our offseason was as good as it’s been in a long time,” Bertani explained. “This group is ready to go and make some positive things happen.”

Catch the South Florida High Sports Radio Show each Monday night (9-10) on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!