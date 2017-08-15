Community Comes To Rescue Of WWII Veteran Whose Home Was In Shambles

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The community has come to the rescue of the oldest WWII veteran in Miami.

It was a hero’s welcome for 93-year-old Charles Adderley.

His home of half a century was in shambles until a group of volunteers stepped up.

“Charles is the most beautiful person I’ve ever met, and I’ve worked with the elderly for over 10 years. He is so humbled, so overjoyed and overwhelmed,” said Vanessa Pena with Volunteers of America.

Adderley, a quiet hero, would never have asked for help himself, but he needed it. The community delivered.

“Well, I’m spellbound, and all I can say is many thanks to whomever has been involved in this. It’s become a part of my life. It all comes to me through a lot of love, care and concern. That’s the beautiful part about it, I never knew that exists,” he said.

The recipient of two bronze medals for heroism checked into the Hampton Inn on Biscayne Blvd.

Firefighters, police officers, Volunteers of America, boy scouts, rugby players and many others rallied to make his life better.

Home Depot donated a new roof, and our initial report prompted a mold removal company to donate $10,000 worth of cleanup.

“All of you that have touched my life. I gather all of this as a jewel, and it is now in my treasure of memories, and no one gets into that but me,” Adderley said.

Adderley made history in another way as well.

He was the first African-American man to work at the U.S. Post Office in Miami.

If you would like to give back to the man who served our country so selflessly, tax deductible contributions can be made at a GoFundMe page that has been established. To donate, go here: gofundme.com/OperationHelpCharles.

Tax deductible contributions can also be made through Neighbors4Neighbors at donatenow.networkforgood.org. Be sure to note that your donation is intended for the Charles Adderley home restoration effort.