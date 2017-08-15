New Amazon Service Lets You Pick Up Items In 2 Minutes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Amazon is now offering a free service to its Prime members where they’ll get items in less than 2 minutes.
It’s called Instant Pickup and you would just grab the items at an Amazon pick up spot – some located in or near college campuses.
You can get hundreds of need now items like snacks, drinks, personal care items and some electronics.
How does it work? You just place the order and pick it up at a staffed pick-up spot or a self-service locker.
Bad news – They have just started offering the service in Los Angeles; Atlanta; Berkeley, California; Columbus, Ohio and College Park, Maryland.
Good news- it won’t be that way for long. Amazon says they plan on expanding in the coming months.
Click here to find out when and if Instant Pickup is available near you.