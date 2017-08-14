Work Continues To Remove Confederate State In Gainesville

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami) – Work continued Monday morning to remove a Confederate statue that is a memorial to men of the Gainesville area who lost their lives in the Civil War.
Work began Sunday to remove the statue, known as “Old Joe,” from outside the Alachua County Administrative Building Monday.
The statue is being returned to the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which erected the bronze statue in 1904.
County officials said they did not know where the statue would be going.
In Tampa area, someone splashed red paint around a Confederate memorial park. Hillsborough County sheriff’s officials said that a passer-by called 911 after seeing that paint had been tossed on and around the memorial’s columns and derogatory comments were scrawled in paint.
The site is on private property. Other Confederate memorials in the area been targeted as well.
Hillsborough County commissioners voted on July 19th to remove a different monument in the county, this one in downtown Tampa and on county property, after several heated meetings filled with public discussion.
On Wednesday, the commission is scheduled to discuss the monument again with an update on the relocation.
