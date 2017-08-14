Vice President Pence: U.S. Will Not Stand By As ‘Venezuela Crumbles’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Vice President Mike Pence reaffirmed the White House’s plan to interfere with Venezuela’s “collapse into dictatorship” while visiting Latin America.
“It’s extraordinary to think that one of the wealthiest countries in South America in the last century emerged one of the most prosperous nations in Latin America, would now be collapsing into dictatorship, and poverty, and deprivation,” said Pence.
Pence says the U.S. will not stand by as “Venezuela crumbles” and causes what they say are other threats.
“It’s important to note what the president said, that a failed state in Venezuela threatens the security and prosperity of our entire hemisphere and the people of the United States of America,” said Pence.
Pence said a failed state in Venezuela means more illegal immigration into the U.S.
“A failed state in Venezuela will drive even greater, illegal migration across Central America and into our country, compromising our borders and compromising our economy and in some cases compromising the safety of our families and communities,” said Pence.
The vice president along with his wife arrived in Colombia on Sunday. During his travel, the vice president met with leaders from government and the business community to reaffirm the President’s commitment to deepening bilateral trade and investment ties with the region and continue the administration’s support of security cooperation, business engagement, agriculture, and infrastructure development.