Tropical Storm Gert Moving Away From Land

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Gert has taken a turn in the western Atlantic and is now moving away from land.
At 5 a.m., the center of the system at about 475 miles west-southwest of Bermuda.
It was moving to the north-northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with some higher gusts.
A turn toward the north is forecast to occur later this morning, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast by tonight. On the forecast track, Gert is expected to pass about midway between the United States east coast and Bermuda on Tuesday.
Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Gert could become a hurricane by Wednesday.
There are no watches or warnings in effect.
