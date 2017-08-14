Propane Grill In Back Of SUV Explodes When Woman Lights Up

August 14, 2017 7:36 AM
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A couple was injured when a propane barbecue grill in the back of their SUV exploded when the woman lit a cigarette.

Orlando police said the couple didn’t realize the grill was turned on and the propane tank was open in the back of the red Kia Sorento as they a barbeque at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon.

Both the woman and her husband were burned and their sports utility vehicle was severely damaged. The couple’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

