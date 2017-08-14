Miami-Dade Police Officer Who Lost Legs In Motorcycle Crash Returns To Work

August 14, 2017 6:10 PM
Filed Under: Miami-Dade Police, Police Officer Crash, Ricky Carter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Months after a motorcycle crash almost cost him his life, a Miami-Dade Police major is back to work.

Colleagues were all smiles Monday as Ricky Carter rejoined them.

Miami-Dade Police Dir. Juan Perez tweeted out a picture of the work-place reunion:

Carter’s accident happened at around 9:00 a.m. on May 7th.

He was off-duty when his motorcycle slid off the roadway and struck a guardrail in the southbound lanes of I-75, near the on-ramp for the Miami Gardens Drive exit.

Related: High School Teen Credited With Helping To Save Officer’s Life

Police said the 21-year veteran was headed to Islamorada to participate in a fundraising event called Cops Ride for Kids, which raises money for surviving children of fallen officers.

Carter’s crash cost him his legs, but prosthetics are letting him resume some of his duties.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch