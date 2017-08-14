Miami-Dade Police Officer Who Lost Legs In Motorcycle Crash Returns To Work

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Months after a motorcycle crash almost cost him his life, a Miami-Dade Police major is back to work.
Colleagues were all smiles Monday as Ricky Carter rejoined them.
Miami-Dade Police Dir. Juan Perez tweeted out a picture of the work-place reunion:
Carter’s accident happened at around 9:00 a.m. on May 7th.
He was off-duty when his motorcycle slid off the roadway and struck a guardrail in the southbound lanes of I-75, near the on-ramp for the Miami Gardens Drive exit.
Related: High School Teen Credited With Helping To Save Officer’s Life
Police said the 21-year veteran was headed to Islamorada to participate in a fundraising event called Cops Ride for Kids, which raises money for surviving children of fallen officers.
Carter’s crash cost him his legs, but prosthetics are letting him resume some of his duties.