“Jigsaw” To Join Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The “Saw” series is coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando this year.
The resort announced Monday that “SAW: The Games of Jigsaw” will bring to life the scariest game yet from the master craftsman “Jigsaw” and they’ll come to face to face with a collection of his most infamous traps from the film series and upcoming eighth movie.
This year there will be five haunts themed to popular horror movies, television shows, or genres and four original concept houses.
For the first time ever, a haunt will be designed around the critically-acclaimed television series “Ash vs Evil Dead” from Starz.
Also, guests will come face to face with the evil menace of The Shining and the twisted, and macabre, characters from American Horror Story.
The last “known” haunt has not been revealed but many have speculated that The Walking Dead will be given a long overdue break this year.
Halloween Horror Nights will run on select nights from September 15th through November 4th.