Jay Cutler Likely To Play Thursday, Has The Offense Down

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday for preseason game two. It will likely be the aqua and orange debut for quarterback Jay Cutler.

“I’m trending in the area of yes, but we’ll see what happens these next few days,” said head coach Adam Gase, when asked if Cutler will play Thursday.

Cutler made his training camp debut just six days ago and was held out of the preseason opener last Thursday against Atlanta. He’s not officially listed as the first stringer on the depth chart, but is taking numerous first team snaps in practice.

On Cutler’s progress, Gase said: “He’s pretty much got the offense down, it’s just more about timing. It’s more mental. Just kind of that feel of when to turn the ball loose and getting used to the receivers and the D-line rushing.”

Cutler faced significant pressure from the Dolphins defensive front in Monday’s practice, but managed to unload some nice passes in 11-on-11’s. Cutler completed a 40-yard deep ball to DeVante Parker, with Parker making a great over-the-shoulder adjustment.

Gase expects Miami’s talented defensive line to help Cutler prepare for the live bullets of the regular season.

“It’s a good D-line to get used to getting in your face a little bit,” noted Gase, adding: “It’s probably going to be good for him at the end of the day when we start playing other teams. Our D-line is tough to go against. They get [in the backfield] quick.”

Cutler’s quick transition from brief retirement to the Dolphins huddle is a testament to why Gase hand picked him to replace the injured Ryan Tannehill. Cutler’s history with Gase in 2015 left him little to learn with the playbook and schematics.

Cutler now has four Dolphins practices under his belt. By Tuesday afternoon, Gase will likely have his mind made up on whether to play him in the second exhibition.

The Dolphins host the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night at 7pm from Hard Rock Stadium.