Gov. Scott Wants Tax Measure On Next Year’s Ballot

August 14, 2017 7:54 AM
Filed Under: Politics, Rick Scott, Taxes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Governor Rick Scott is expected to announce Monday that he wants to put a constitutional amendment on next year’s ballot that would make it harder for legislators to raise taxes.

If passed by 60 percent of voters, state legislators could not pass any future taxes or fees without a supermajority vote. Scott has not yet exactly outlined what would be covered by the proposal or how large a supermajority would be needed.

Several other states, including California, have similar restrictions.

Scott wants the Florida Legislature to place the amendment on the ballot. But the governor said he may also ask the Constitution Revision Commission to consider the proposal.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch