Gov. Scott Wants Tax Measure On Next Year’s Ballot

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Governor Rick Scott is expected to announce Monday that he wants to put a constitutional amendment on next year’s ballot that would make it harder for legislators to raise taxes.
If passed by 60 percent of voters, state legislators could not pass any future taxes or fees without a supermajority vote. Scott has not yet exactly outlined what would be covered by the proposal or how large a supermajority would be needed.
Several other states, including California, have similar restrictions.
Scott wants the Florida Legislature to place the amendment on the ballot. But the governor said he may also ask the Constitution Revision Commission to consider the proposal.
