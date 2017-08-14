FDLE Looking Into Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In Miami Lakes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Miami Lakes.

Police say an off-duty Miami Police officer was forced to fire while trying to stop a confrontation in which a man was stabbing a woman.

A day later, the woman’s sister will meet the cop who stepped in to save her sister. During a press conference Monday evening, the sister plans to thank the officer for his involvement. While the officer will be present, he does not plan on making any statements, according to the Fraternal Order of Police.

The officer who was off-duty but in uniform at the time was headed home when he got a call about a woman screaming in an area near to him early Sunday morning.

The officer headed to the area – Northwest 64th Avenue and 159th Street – near to Miami Lakes Middle School. That’s where investigators said the cop tried to help during an altercation between 27-year-old Yurien Rodriguez-Perez and a man.

During the altercation, the man started stabbing Rodriguez-Perez, forcing the officer to shoot, police say.

“I heard seven shots and I heard a guy was holding a lady’s neck and cut her face, and police asked to let her go,” said a neighbor on Sunday.

Crews airlifted Rodriguez-Perez to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she is recovering from stab wounds.

“He did everything possible to save this woman. He was at the right place at the right time,” said Miami Fraternal Order of Police President Javier Ortiz. “There was nothing else he could have done to prevent a heinous crime.”

The president of the police union says the officer – who has not been identified – has been with the department less than a year.

Ortiz said the rookie cop is upset he had to fire his weapon.

He says the officer will be assigned to ‘desk duty’ pending the investigation.