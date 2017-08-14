WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

AP Source: Dolphins Add Trey Griffey, Son Of Ken Griffey Jr.

August 14, 2017 10:17 PM
MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Miami Dolphins have signed undrafted free agent receiver Trey Griffey, the son of Hall of Fame baseball player Ken Griffey Jr.

The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the Dolphins had not announced the signing or contract terms.

Griffey had 79 catches for 1,241 yards and six touchdowns in four seasons at Arizona. A center fielder in baseball, he was drafted in the 24th round of the 2016 draft by the Seattle Mariners but opted to stay with football.

The Indianapolis Colts signed Griffey after the April draft, but he was waived-injured in June.

At least five Dolphins receivers — none of them starters — have been slowed by injuries during training camp.

