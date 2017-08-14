‘Hahahaha Love This’: Officer Comments On Deadly Charlottesville Crash

August 14, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: Charlottesville, Virginia, White Supremacists

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBSMiami/AP) —Massachusetts Police are investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote “Hahahaha love this” in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The crash killed one person and injured 19 others.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says he received a complaint about the comment Sunday and opened an internal investigation.

Officer Conrad Lariviere wrote in response to the violence: “Hahahaha love this, maybe people shouldn’t block road ways.”

In a Facebook interview with Masslive.com, Lariviere says he’s a “good man who made a stupid comment.”

Democratic Mayor Domenic Sarno says: “There is no place for this in our society, let alone from a Springfield Police Officer.”

An Ohio man is charged with second-degree murder and other counts over the crash.

