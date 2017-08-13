Police Searching For Suspect That Ambushed Palm Beach Sheriff’s Deputy

August 13, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Deputy Ambushed, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAKE WORTH (CBSMiami) – Authorities are searching for a man accused of assaulting a Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputy.

While conducting a routine business check, the deputy was flagged down by an unknown black male in the alleyway of 1011 7th Avenue South in Lake Worth.

Upon making contact with the suspect, the deputy was ambushed and struck in the face with a blunt object.

It was later determined that the object was a “shank/nail.”

The deputy was transported to the hospital and treated before being released.

pbso suspect composite Police Searching For Suspect That Ambushed Palm Beach Sheriffs Deputy

Suspect is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s and is described as a black male, 5’8” with a slim build and scruffy beard. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect remains on the loose and is described as a black male, 5’8” with a slim build and scruffy beard.

He was last seen wearing a black short with white letters/logo on the front and unknown colored denim shorts.

The suspect fled on foot and was last seen running eastbound from the alleyway where the assault took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch