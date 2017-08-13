Facing South Florida: District 40 Special Election Debate

August 13, 2017 1:15 PM By Rick Folbaum
This week on Facing South Florida we focus on the upcoming Special Election for Florida District 40.

We host a debate between the two candidates. Here is a little information about them:

Republican Jose Felix Diaz, an attorney who has served in the State House of Representatives since 2010. He resigned his house seat to run in this election.

Democrat Anette Tadeo, a former Chair of the Democratic Party of Miami-Dade, Vice Chair of the Florida Democratic Party and Committeewoman for the DNC.

Part one of the debate can be seen above.

Parts two, three and four of the debate can be seen below.

