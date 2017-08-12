Arrest Made Month After Hit & Run Leaves Woman In Coma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — The driver suspected in a hit-and-run in Sunrise that left a woman seriously hurt has been arrested nearly a month after the accident.
Adrian Perez, 21, turned himself in to police Friday for the July 15th crash that occurred around midnight at 12600 W. Sunrise Blvd.
Sunrise Police said the victim, Michelle Holguin, was riding her bike home from work when she was struck. Officers arrived to find her unconscious in the road with severe life-threatening injuries.
Some time after, the suspected driver was seen pulling into the Mobil gas station located at 12580 W. Sunrise Blvd. and inspecting his vehicle, including severe damage to his windshield.
Holguin’s distraught brother said she was in a coma.
“You just don’t hit somebody, get out (and) look at your car,” said Joseph Holguin. “Don’t worry about the person you ran over, left on the side of the road to die.”
Perez faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury as well as tampering with evidence. He was forced to surrender his passport and was given a bond of more than $50,000.