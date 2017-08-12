Arrest Made Month After Hit & Run Leaves Woman In Coma

August 12, 2017 6:40 PM By Joan Murray
Filed Under: Hit-and-run, Joan Murray, Sunrise

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — The driver suspected in a hit-and-run in Sunrise that left a woman seriously hurt has been arrested nearly a month after the accident.

michelle holguin Arrest Made Month After Hit & Run Leaves Woman In Coma

(Source: Sunrise Police Department)

Adrian Perez, 21, turned himself in to police Friday for the July 15th crash that occurred around midnight at 12600 W. Sunrise Blvd.

Sunrise Police said the victim, Michelle Holguin, was riding her bike home from work when she was struck. Officers arrived to find her unconscious in the road with severe life-threatening injuries.

Some time after, the suspected driver was seen pulling into the Mobil gas station located at 12580 W. Sunrise Blvd. and inspecting his vehicle, including severe damage to his windshield.

adrian perez Arrest Made Month After Hit & Run Leaves Woman In Coma

Adrian Perez, 21. (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

Holguin’s distraught brother said she was in a coma.

“You just don’t hit somebody, get out (and) look at your car,” said Joseph Holguin. “Don’t worry about the person you ran over, left on the side of the road to die.”

Perez faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury as well as tampering with evidence. He was forced to surrender his passport and was given a bond of more than $50,000.

More from Joan Murray
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch