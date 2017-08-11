Study: Most People Don’t Feel Confident Enough To Ask For A Raise

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — For many people asking for a raise is uncomfortable or downright intimidating. A new study reveals while most workers feel they deserve a raise less than half are ready to ask for one.

On the long list of things most people want to avoid, Allyson Ogisbi says asking for a raise is certainly one of them.

“It’s intimidating. You know you have to sell yourself a little bit and validate why you deserve that raise,” said Ogisbi.

According to a survey from employment agency Robert Half, most professionals don’t feel confident asking for a raise.

“I think it might be the disappointment that they’re going to tell you’re not as awesome as you think you are,” said teacher Gina Gidden.

That fear of rejection may be why 36 percent of people would rather clean their house than ask for a raise. About 14 percent would rather look for a new job altogether and 5 percent prefer getting a root canal.

“Even though you know you deserve a raise, you’re just a little apprehensive to talk about it,” said Ryan Sutton who works for Robert Half employment agency.

Sutton says asking for a raise can be easier if you’re prepared.

Go in knowing what the average salary is for your position and practice for the boss by role-playing the meeting with a friend or co-worker

“You’ll go in prepared and if anything you’ll just have a little more confidence going in,” said Sutton.

Experts say a little bit of homework, some negotiation and a lot of confidence can result in more money in your pocket.