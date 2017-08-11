Tiger Who Mauled Zookeeper Dies During Surgery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A tiger that killed a Palm Beach zoo employee died during a surgical procedure.
Nancy Nill, an associate curator at The Palm Beach Zoo, said that Hati, their 14-year-old Malayan tiger, underwent surgery last week for “irritations in his guts.” On Thursday, the tiger stopped breathing during a second surgery and couldn’t be revived. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
The 350-pound tiger, who was known to be aggressive and territorial, fatally injured zookeeper Stacy Konwiser on April 15, 2016, after she walked into a caged area called a “night house.”
A state report released in October blamed Konwiser for not following “established safety procedures and exonerated the zoo of wrongdoing.
Nill says Hati has suffered from a range of illnesses since April.
