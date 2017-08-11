Ryan Tannehill Decides On Season-Ending Knee Surgery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After mulling over his options, Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is undergoing season-ending knee surgery.
Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald first reported the news of Tannehill’s decision:
He considered all options, including submitting to treatment rather than surgery again as well as studied whether to have an autograft in the knee (tendon from his own body) or an allograft (harvested from outside his body, usually a cadaver).
It’s unclear at this time what specific procedure Tannehill has elected undergo, but either way he won’t be back on the field until 2018.
According to Salguero, the decision was made Friday evening when head coach Adam Gase and Tannehill discussed all the options on the table.
Tannehill re-injured his knee at a training camp practice a week ago.
The tweak was to the same knee he partially tore in a December game against Arizona.
At the time, Tannehill elected for stem-cell treatment instead of surgically repairing the ligaments of his ACL.
Just days after Tannehill’s injury at practice, the Dolphins went out and signed former Bears QB Jay Cutler.
Cutler played under Gase while the two were in Chicago. The pair’s familiarity is what made it a perfect fit.
“A situation like this just doesn’t come along very often,” Cutler said at the time of the signing. “I know Adam [Gase] very well. I’ve known him since ’06, the first year I came out [of college]. I know the system.”
Gase, the offensive coordinator for that 2015 Bears team, was seen as a quarterback whisperer after a revitalized Cutler threw 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
