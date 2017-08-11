Report: Loria Agrees To Sell Marlins To Jeter Group

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has agreed to sell the team to an investment group led by former Yankee Derek Jeter and New York businessman Bruce Sherman, a source with Major League Baseball told The Miami Herald.
A written agreement for $1.2 billion is expected to reach MLB on Friday, the source said.
The Sherman/Jeter group, which includes about 16 investors, one of whom is NBA legend Michael Jordan, has raised the money required to purchase the franchise after months of negotiations and jostling between Loria and interested parties.
Jeter will run the business and baseball side of the organization, despite putting up only about $25 million of his own money. Sherman is a wealthy venture capitalist also known for his philanthropic work. The Herald described him as a Marlins fan. The two reportedly have a great relationship.
Should the deal go through, it would end the long battle between billionaires that nearly squeezed Jeter’s group out of the running when he couldn’t come up with the money. Other high-profile bidders included South Florida businessman Jorge Mas and former U.S. governors Jeb Bush and Mitt Romney.