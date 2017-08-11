OFFSEASON RADAR 36: Exposure Is Key for Area Prospects

We are now just one week away from the start of the 2017 season – as teams throughout South Florida gear up for this much-anticipated year.

Because there are so many quality football prospects in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, there is never a guarantee that many of these talented athletes will have the chance to get the exposure and promotion needed to attract a college scholarship.

As the season begins, there are some tremendous athletes who still remain under the radar – and while we attempt to showcase and spotlight those talented prospects – there are many who continue to slip through the cracks, and that’s where the over 2,000 athletes that we promote each year from this region have an advantage.

With college coaches always keeping an eye on the social media scene to see if there are any surprises – we bring everyone 6 prospects each week who are On The Radar, seven In The Huddle segments and hundreds and hundreds of athletes, with video, that are sent to schools from California to Maine.

With several people doing their part to get names and videos out to schools and decision makers, keep in mind that this is an area of the nation that overwhelmingly has more football talent than any other area – by far.

As we do each week, here are six more football players to keep an eye on:

2019 – Jacob Baptiste, RB, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy.

TAPE: Burst onto the scene last year for the Mavericks after coming in from Dr. Krop, and while we have put him out before, this quality football talent still remains under the radar. But if you have watched him play in person – and checked out his impressive video package – you will be sold as well. With many quality running backs in South Florida, here is someone who could really steal the show in 2017.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7250985/jacob-baptiste

2018 – Nicholas Defroscia, S, Parkland Douglas. Surprise! The Eagles have yet another football player who is skilled, smart and very passionate about the game. Watch him perform in the secondary, and you will understand why head coach Willis May continues to talk about playmakers like this. Athletes who have everything going but exposure. Keep your eye on this young man during the upcoming season. You will not be disappointed.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4061809/nicholas-defroscia

2018 – Malik Edwards, DE/DL, Miami Central. One of the players we have watched from the start – and while he has not gotten the attention he truly deserves – keep in mind that the Rockets always have so much talent that some get overlooked. But we feel confident that this year – a “Redemption Tour” – if you will – is going to showcase and spotlight football talent like this. Big time playmaker who has the opportunity to watch his stock rise.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6238642/malik-edwards

2019 – Bryner Joseph, OL/DL, Miami Monsignor Pace. On a team that has lost a number of key prospects to graduation and transfer, the Spartans are indeed a team that remains confident up front – with athletes like this, who has size and plenty of skill. If this program is going to be successful once again, under the direction of veteran head coach Joe Zaccheo, football talent like this needs to take the lead for the younger talent.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7993380/bryner-joseph

2018 – Shaun McReynolds, LB, Miami Christopher Columbus. On a team that is always loaded with well coached talent, here is another two-year prospect to add to that growing list. One of the emerging athletes we had the opportunity to watch last year and during the offseason, and appreciate what he does for the Explorers and head coach Chris Merritt. Quality playmaker who goes 100% on every play. Yet another South Florida player who has plenty of potential.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4027904/shaun-mcreynolds

2018 – Troy Vives, OL/DL, Cooper City. Over the years, one of the positions that the Cowboys have always been sound at is on the offensive line, and head coach Brandon Walker continues to bring in those “big men” who can help this program continue to build and make another district playoff run in 2017. Keep your eye on Vives. He has the chance to be very special.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5326587/troy-vives@TroyVives1

