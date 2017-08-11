Opening Statements Underway In Trial Of Teen Accused of Murdering Neighbor

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE(CBSMiami) — Opening statements are underway in the murder trial of a teenager accused of killing his young neighbor during a botched burglary.
D’Marcus Tucker is charged with first degree murder.
He was arrested in November 2014 while being held in a juvenile detention facility on another charge.
Prosecutors are relying on DNA evidence they say ties Tucker to the crime. His skin cells were reportedly found on the victim’s bed comforter.
At the time of the incident, Tucker was only 15-years-old.
Prosecutors said he broke into the Oakland park apartment of 19-year-old Nicole Franco – an aspiring pastry chef – in the early morning hours of June 3, 2014.
They said Tucker, who lived in an adjacent building, stole Franco’s wallet, but panicked when she woke up.
Investigators said Tucker stabbed Franco to death.
Franco reportedly called 911 for help but she did not survive.
Franco had moved to South Florida from New Jersey and attended the Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale, working as a pastry chef at the Boca Raton Resort and Club.
One Comment