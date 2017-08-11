Miami Hurricanes Unveil All-Black And All-Green Alternate Uniforms

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes will hit the field with renewed expectations and a new look this fall.

The University of Miami and Adidas have created a pair of alternate uniform kits that “seamlessly blend cutting-edge innovation with a historic design that serves as a nod to the legacy of the championship teams from the 80’s and 90’s.”

Here are details and photos from the University of Miami press release:

· “ State of Miami” – centered around an all-green theme, the jerseys and pants are highlighted with bold white stripes and accented with orange outlines to match the white numbers with orange outlines on the jerseys. White helmets with the oversized ‘U’ logo on the sides and matching white socks, accessories and cleats with orange accents will accent that all-green look.

State of Miami

· “Miami Nights” – centered around an all-black theme, the jerseys and pants are highlighted with bold green stripes and accented with orange outlines to offset the white numbers with orange outlines on the jerseys. The team will wear black helmets with the oversized ‘U’ logo on the sides and matching black socks, accessories and cleats with orange accents.

Miami Nights

The Hurricanes will wear the all-green ‘State of Miami’ uniforms on September 23rd against Toledo. They’ll don the all-black ‘Miami Nights’ on October 12th against Georgia Tech.