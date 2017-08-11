MDCPS Administrators Gather At Adrienne Arsht Center To Discuss Upcoming School Year

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As summer comes to an end, Miami-Dade County Public Schools administrators are gearing up.

“We are excited to meet these little ones and these big ones in 10 days,” said Chief Academic Officer Maria Izquierdo. “Our teachers are already setting up their bulletin boards, our materials are being unboxed.”

It’s starts from the top down, and that’s why every administrator in the county gathered at the Adrienne Arsht Center to reflect on the positive achievements made and to get fired up for ones they hope to make this 2017-18 school year.

“What better way to start the day to witness and be inspired by the wide range of talents by our students and our employees. They are stunning every single day,” said MDCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Superintendent Carvalho touched on some key aspects of the new and improved school year ahead – one in particular stood out

“I think that probably the most impactful is it continued expansion of choice. Seventy-seven new programs, 67 of our students enrolled in untraditional programs, the ability to select untraditional program that excites them,” he said.

But there are still issues that are in need of some help, like parents involvement in their kids’ education

“That’s why we launched our Parent Academy. That’s why we’ve launched initiatives that’s focused on improving the skill set of parents to help their own children, creating an echo of learning beyond the classroom,” Carvalho said.

But for now, our Miami-Dade schools are preparing for 300,000-plus students coming with hungry minds and stomachs to fill.

“For the first 20 days, free breakfast and free lunch and a free snack to every single kid in our community,” Carvalho said.

This past year, the biggest accomplishment was the elimination of all F-level schools in the county. This year’s goal: bring the 14 D-level schools down to zero by the end of the school year.