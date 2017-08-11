WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Man Found Guilty Of Transporting Heroin In Batteries

August 11, 2017 4:59 PM
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBSMiami/AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been found guilty of transporting $1 million in heroin in a hollowed-out battery from Atlanta to New York City.

Authorities say 45-year-old David Pacheco smuggled the heroin in a hollowed-out car battery as part of a scheme that sent him on nine trafficking missions. He was convicted in a Montgomery County court on Thursday.

He says he made the smuggling runs because a powerful drug cartel in Mexico threatened members of his family.

He was arrested in January 2016 with roughly 6 pounds of heroin worth about $1 million.

A lawyer for Pacheco says they plan to appeal the drug trafficking charges. Court records did not list a sentencing date.

