In The Recruiting Huddle: Jalen Reeves – NSU University School

August 11, 2017 12:28 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Jalen Reeves

POSITION: DE/DL

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Nova Southeastern University

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 210

SCOUTING: Certainly one of the up and coming prospects who had a solid offseason, learning from a quality coaching staff who continues to rave about his progress and future. Those who have watched him perform believe that he will be very special. He is just a sophomore – and over the next two years, his maturity and growth will be impressive to watch. Very athletic and plays the game with plenty of passion. College coaches will now get a better look at him during the course of the next few years, and they will be impressed. This is one of those football players to keep an eye on.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/1925033/jalen-reeves

