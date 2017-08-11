FHP Cracking Down On Aggressive Drivers This Summer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you’re thinking about speeding by or cutting off another driver, think twice, Florida Highway Patrol says.
Troopers will start ticketing drivers as part of a safety campaign aimed at educating drivers who are aggressive around large trucks.
“FHP is committed to making our highways safer, and one way to accomplish this is to enforce safe driving around commercial motor vehicles,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol.
The campaign called TACT stands for Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks.
Troopers say they will be looking for car and truck drivers who “display aggressive driving behavior” like following them too closely, speeding, and making unsafe lane changes.
“We remind drivers to exercise patience when driving around large trucks and other vehicles to ensure the safety of everyone on the roadway,” said Spaulding.
The campaign runs from August 11th to August 24th.
