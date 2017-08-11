Applebees & IHOP To Close More Than 100 Locations

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Applebees and IHOP are both set to close multiple locations this year.
DineEquity Inc., who runs both chains, said that 105 to 135 Applebee’s could close.
As for IHOP, about 20-25 locations are expected to close.
Dine Equity Inc.’s CEO Richard J. Dahl says they’re doing this for the brand’s health.
“We are investing in the empowerment of our brands by improving overall franchisee financial health, closing underperforming restaurants and enhancing the supply chain. We are focusing on operations and elevating the guest experience, whether in our restaurants or off-premise. We believe 2017 will be a transitional year for Applebee’s and we are making the necessary investments for overall long-term brand health and expect to see improvement over the next year,” said Dahl.
Despite the closings, both Applebee’s and IHOP plan on opening more locations.