War Of Words Between US, North Korea Escalates

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The war of words between the U.S. and its allies and North Korea has escalated.
Overnight, South Korea weighed in, warning North Korea that they will face a “stern and strong” military response if it acts on its threats.
Here at home, lawmakers are taking sides over whether President Donald Trump’s warning earlier this of “fire and fury” went too far.
“This is so irresponsible I can’t even believe he did this,” said Sen. Al Franken, D-MN.
“I don’t have any concern about inflaming anything. All the inflammation here is coming from this crazy guy in North Korea,” countered Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL
Pyongyang has called President Trump’s statement a “load of nonsense”. North Korea then offered its own threat, saying it’s developing detailed plans to fire four missiles toward U.S. military bases on the island of Guam.
Secretary of Defense James Mattis released a statement saying North Korea should, quote: “cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people.”
Japan says if missiles are fired at Guam, it can shoot them down. A defense law put into place last year allows Japan’s military to defend U.S. and other allies when they come under enemy attack.
Outside the White House on Wednesday, demonstrators kicked off a 24-hour vigil urging a peaceful resolution.
In Pyongyang, residents protested new U-N sanctions levied over the weekend in response to two recent missile launches by the rogue nation. The sanctions, the toughest yet, could cost North Korea as much as one billion dollars.