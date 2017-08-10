Police: Prosecutor Found Dead On Florida Beach Killed Himself

August 10, 2017 4:07 PM
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — An investigation has concluded that a federal prosecutor whose body was found on a Hollywood beach had killed himself.

whisenant Police: Prosecutor Found Dead On Florida Beach Killed Himself

Beranton J. Whisenant (Source: Facebook)

The Hollywood Police Department issued a statement Thursday saying detectives and the medical examiner determined that 37-year-old Beranton J. Whisenant Jr.’s death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Whisenant’s fully clothed body was found along the beach in May.

Whisenant, a father of three children, worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami in its major crimes unit after joining the office in January. Court records show he had been handling several visa and passport fraud cases.

Whisenant spent 13 years in private legal practice mostly dealing with asbestos lawsuits.

