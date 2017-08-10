Deputies Asking For Info On Missing 14-Year-Old & Her Baby

August 10, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Florida, Laneijah Durham, Missing, Palm Beach County, Teen

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) –Deputies are looking for a 14-year-old girl and her baby last seen a few days ago.

Laneijah Durham and her 7-month-old baby Ashton were last seen around midnight on Tuesday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say she voluntarily left a group home in Lake Park with her baby, a large duffel bag and a stroller.

Laneijah Durham and her 7-month-old baby Ashton were last seen around midnight on Tuesday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy: PBSO)

She has not been heard from since.

Due to her age and the age of her baby, deputies are concerned for her well-being.

She is describes as being about 5’08” tall and weighing about 115 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call deputies.

