Rookie McMillan Injured As Dolphins Defeat Falcons 23-20 In Preseason Opener

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins opened the 2017 preseason Thursday night when they welcomed the defending NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons to Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami completed a nice second half comeback as quarterback David Fales hit on several long passes, including a 99-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter.

Backed up to the Dolphins’ one yard line, Fales unleashed a bomb down the left sideline to Damore’ea Stringfellow who took it to the house, giving Miami a 23-20 lead with under nine minutes to go.

That would end up being the final score as Miami held on to the lead and took home the victory to move to 1-0 on the preseason.

The big story of the game was rookie Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan getting injured while covering the first punt of the game.

He collided with a teammate and his leg appeared to plant awkwardly.

McMillan was on the turf for several minutes but walked off under his own power. He was initially listed as questionable to return to the game.

Reports emerged about an hour later that McMillan suffered a torn ACL on the play and will miss the entire 2017 season.

If that is indeed the case it’s a crushing blow to a player who was trending towards a major role on Miami’s defense, but instead he will have to wait until next season before playing his first defensive snap in an NFL game, preseason or not.

After the game head coach Adam Gase said he did not know the extent of the injury.

As for the game, both teams used their starters very sparingly.

Matt Ryan led the Falcons down the field quickly on their first drive, moving almost effortlessly through the Dolphins starting defense.

Newly extended running back Devonta Freeman caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Ryan and Atlanta took a quick 7-0 lead on Miami after a 5-play, 2:20 drive.

Miami answered back on their second drive after going three-and-out to open the game. Brandon Doughty led the Dolphins on a 10-play, 42-yard drive capped off by a 36-yard Andrew Franks field goal.

Late in the first half Doughty found Leonte Carroo down the left sideline for a 33-yard touchdown.

Carroo made a great adjustment while the ball was in the air to run past the defender and make the catch before walking into the end zone.

GAME NOTES

Davon Godchaux started at defensive tackle over Jordan Phillips. Godchaux had a sack negated by illegal hands to the face penalty in final minute of 2nd quarter.

Miami’s special teams coverage will need some work after giving up returns of 39, 26, 16 and 26 yards in the first half alone.

Storm Johnson, a longshot to make the Dolphins final roster, had a 44-yard kickoff return.

Alterraun Verner looked solid during limited snaps and had one nice pass breakup. He should be a main rotation play in Miami’s secondary this season.

Kenyan Drake continued to show off his quickness, as he has during much of training camp.

Brandon Doughty showed why he’s on the roster but not trusted by the coaching staff to be on the second team. He showed flashes of solid play with a few nice throws but overall his decision making seems too slow and accuracy was again an issue.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

David Fales was very efficient, despite a couple of mistakes. He finished 8-of-17 for 184 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.