Driver Wanted In Fatal Hit & Run That Killed Tourist Surrenders To Police

August 10, 2017 9:15 PM
Fort Lauderdale (CBSMiami) – A Coral Springs woman is now charged in a deadly hit and run on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard.

Regina Goodrich, 25. (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

Regina Goodrich, 25, turned herself into police on Thursday.

She’s pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

Miguel Soler, 58, was in town on vacation for the Fourth of July weekend.

He was struck and killed while taking a picture.

Goodrich has posted bond and will be allowed to stay out of jail for now, but is not allowed to drive.

