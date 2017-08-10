Driver Wanted In Fatal Hit & Run That Killed Tourist Surrenders To Police

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Fort Lauderdale (CBSMiami) – A Coral Springs woman is now charged in a deadly hit and run on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard.
Regina Goodrich, 25, turned herself into police on Thursday.
She’s pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of a deadly accident.
Miguel Soler, 58, was in town on vacation for the Fourth of July weekend.
He was struck and killed while taking a picture.
Goodrich has posted bond and will be allowed to stay out of jail for now, but is not allowed to drive.
