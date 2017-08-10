Jupiter Police Suspect Missing Child Is With Nanny

August 10, 2017 6:41 PM
Filed Under: Jupiter, Missing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JUPITER (CBSMiami) — A child has gone missing in Jupiter and authorities think she’s in the company of his nanny.

missing child Jupiter Police Suspect Missing Child Is With Nanny

Dominic Caprio, 4 (L); Blanca Castro, 57 (R). (Source: Jupiter Police Dept.)

Dominic Caprio, 4, was reported missing at approximately 1:24 p.m. on Thursday by his mother.

Jupiter Police said he was in the company of his nanny, Blanca Castro, at his residence in the 100 block of Regions Way.

His mother left their home about an hour earlier and when she returned, both Dominic and Castro were gone.

Dominic Louis Castro is about 3-feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with dinosaurs and green shorts. Dominic has a small pinkish red birthmark on the back of his neck and a small scar on his lower back.

Blanca Ledy Castro is 57 years old, 5’3″ with blonde hair and brown eyes. She’s possibly driving a white 2014 Toyota Corolla 4-door sedan, bearing Florida tag: ATZ-A84.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch