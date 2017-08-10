Jupiter Police Suspect Missing Child Is With Nanny

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
JUPITER (CBSMiami) — A child has gone missing in Jupiter and authorities think she’s in the company of his nanny.
Dominic Caprio, 4, was reported missing at approximately 1:24 p.m. on Thursday by his mother.
Jupiter Police said he was in the company of his nanny, Blanca Castro, at his residence in the 100 block of Regions Way.
His mother left their home about an hour earlier and when she returned, both Dominic and Castro were gone.
Dominic Louis Castro is about 3-feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with dinosaurs and green shorts. Dominic has a small pinkish red birthmark on the back of his neck and a small scar on his lower back.
Blanca Ledy Castro is 57 years old, 5’3″ with blonde hair and brown eyes. She’s possibly driving a white 2014 Toyota Corolla 4-door sedan, bearing Florida tag: ATZ-A84.
One Comment