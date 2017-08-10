In The Recruiting Huddle: Westley Neal – Gulliver Prep

PLAYER: Westley Neal

POSITION: DT/OG

SCHOOL: Miami Gulliver Prep

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 6-0.5

WEIGHT: 285

SCOUTING: Having watched this quality talent since his youth days, there has never been a question how gifted he is. After his first season at the high school level, this USA All-American, two-way line prospect is indeed getting plenty of attention from colleges across the country. As he continues to grow and mature, he will receive national attention – and will be one of those athletes who has a chance to be among the best. You do not find line prospects who are this advanced at such an early age. Has been taught and coached over the years as well as anyone can – and now as he enters his sophomore season – this gifted athlete, that we had on the radar very early, is ready to show the nation that he is indeed cone of the country’s best.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8031372/westley-neal