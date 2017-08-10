FHP Troopers Told To Write At Least 2 Citations Per Hour

Weather Alert | Southern Broward Is Under A Flood Advisory Until NoonThis Week's Forecast

August 10, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: FHP, Florida Highway Patrol

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers have been told by a top official that they have to write more speeding tickets.

FHP Major Mark Welch told troopers under his command in the northern part of the state that “the patrol wants to see two citations each hour” during their shift. He added that the directive was not a quota. He said it’s “what we are asking you to do to support this important initiative.”

Under the Statewide Overtime Action Response (SOAR) initiative, troopers can make extra money by working the road.

Welch noted the 5 percent pay raise the Legislature and Gov. Rick Scott recently gave troopers, noting that it “has also increased your overtime rate.”

State figures show troopers wrote 934,965 citations in 2014 compared to 749,241 last year.

