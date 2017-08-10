Video: Crooks Pepper-Spray, Bludgeon Victim In Broad Daylight

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a violent armed robbery was captured on camera in Miami, police are calling on the community to identify the two suspects involved.
On Sunday, August 6th, the victim was walking at 1470 S.W. 6 Street when he was approached by the two offenders and attacked.
According to Miami Police, one of them pepper-sprayed the victim while the other struck him multiple times with a steel pipe. As the three struggled, a fourth person is seen entering the video. Police described her as a good Samaritan trying to help.
Once the man collapsed, the crooks reached into his pocket, stole $150 cash and took off.
In a release to the media, detectives identified the smaller suspect as a Hispanic male, despite appearing to look female. He was listed at about 5’9″ and 130 to 140 lbs with long, brown hair.
The second suspect, also a Hispanic male, is about the same height, weighing 250 lbs and is clean-shaven and bald.
If you know who these people are, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
One Comment