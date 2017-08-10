Weather Alert | Southern Broward Is Under A Flood Advisory Until NoonThis Week's Forecast

Couple Found Shot To Death In Pembroke Pines

August 10, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Pembroke Pines, Pembroke Pines Shooting

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway in a suspected murder suicide after a couple was dead in an SUV.

Pembroke Pines police said they received a call just after 12:30 a.m.

Arriving officers found a man and woman dead inside a white Ford Explorer in the 1100 block of SW 110th Avenue. Police said both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

The dead have been identified as 38-year-old Ronald Bennette and 39-year-old Shani Bennette.

Police believe the shooting was domestic related.

