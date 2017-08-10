Couple Found Shot To Death In Pembroke Pines

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway in a suspected murder suicide after a couple was dead in an SUV.
Pembroke Pines police said they received a call just after 12:30 a.m.
Arriving officers found a man and woman dead inside a white Ford Explorer in the 1100 block of SW 110th Avenue. Police said both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.
The dead have been identified as 38-year-old Ronald Bennette and 39-year-old Shani Bennette.
Police believe the shooting was domestic related.