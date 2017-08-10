Police: 12-Year-Old Poured Boiling Water On Girl’s Face

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — A 12-year-old girl poured boiling water on a girl’s face during a sleepover, police said.
That girl was left with severe burns.
Police say the 12-year-old has been charged with assault in the Monday attack that left an 11-year-old with second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, neck and chest.
According to police, Jamoneisha Merritt was at a friend’s home in the Bronx when the 12-year-old girl at the sleepover boiled water and then poured it on Merritt while she slept on a couch.
Merritt was taken to Harlem Hospital in serious but stable condition.
