Police: 12-Year-Old Poured Boiling Water On Girl’s Face

August 10, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: Boiling Water, Bronx, Girl, New York City

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — A 12-year-old girl poured boiling water on a girl’s face during a sleepover, police said.

That girl was left with severe burns.

Police say the 12-year-old has been charged with assault in the Monday attack that left an 11-year-old with second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, neck and chest.

According to police, Jamoneisha Merritt was at a friend’s home in the Bronx when the 12-year-old girl at the sleepover boiled water and then poured it on Merritt while she slept on a couch.

Merritt was taken to Harlem Hospital in serious but stable condition.

