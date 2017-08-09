Giant Inflatable Chicken With Golden Hair Pops Up Behind White House

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) – A giant inflatable chicken with golden hair is sunbathing behind the White House.

The large balloon bird, roosting on the Ellipse facing 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, is a visual that organizers of the Tax Day March have used in the past to coax President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

If organizers were hoping to ruffle Trump’s feathers, they may have chosen the wrong time. The president is on a 17-day working vacation at his golf club in New Jersey, meaning he’ll miss out on getting a firsthand look.

But perhaps the president will see the poultry prop on Twitter, where social media users were clucking over the golden-haired chicken.

I believe… that is a giant chicken… with Trump hair…. in front of the White House. pic.twitter.com/HOUZJ1Hnsh — bee (@ibee32) August 9, 2017

In other news, is the Trump Chicken part of the White House Renovation? #TrumpChicken pic.twitter.com/L44ZTICuWz — Jenifer_GSD (@BreedLVR) August 9, 2017

And there’s a flock of these inflatable chickens, as protesters across the country have ordered them online.

You can buy your very own on eBay for $500.