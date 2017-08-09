U.S. Slaps Sanctions On Venezuelans Linked To Maduro Regime

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The U.S. Treasury Department slapped sanctions on eight more people connected to the Maduro Regime.

On Wednesday, the department said they sanctioned those individuals involved in organizing or supporting the creation of Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly.

It’s a move the U.S. considers to be anti-democratic since the assembly plans to rewrite the Venezuelan constitution and dissolve its state institutions, according to the department.

Those sanctioned included seven current and former Venezuelan officials – all of which now serve as constituents for the newly created assembly. One of them is the brother of Venezuela’s former leader Hugo Chavez. As a result, all their assets are frozen and any U.S. entity is forbidden from dealing with them.

The Constituent Assembly was created through an election the department called an “undemocratic process” instigated by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Back on July 31st, the Treasury Dept. also sanctioned President Maduro – the day after the elections were held.

Days later, the assembly was sworn in and, in its first session, ousted the country’s Attorney General, Luisa Marvelia Ortega Diaz, who was calling for an investigation into election fraud.

“President Maduro swore in this illegitimate Constituent Assembly to further entrench his dictatorship, and continues to tighten his grip on the country,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “This regime’s disregard for the will of the Venezuelan people is unacceptable, and the United States will stand with them in opposition to tyranny until Venezuela is restored to a peaceful and prosperous democracy.”

Florida Senator Marco Rubio who has continuously spoken against the Maduro regime and called for justice for the Venezuelan people applauded the decision.

Rubio released a statement saying,

“I support the Administration’s imposition of a new round of sanctions against corrupt individuals involved in organizing or supporting the illegitimate and anti-democratic Constituent Assembly in Venezuela. Given the Maduro regime’s continued assault on democracy in Venezuela, the time has now come for the president to act on his promise to impose significant economic sanctions on the Maduro dictatorship.”

